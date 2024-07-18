Biggest turn-offs when viewing house, revealed by expert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Timing can significantly influence the success of selling your home; however, HCB Solicitors shares 5 turn-offs for buyers that can damage your chances of selling your home.

Five biggest homebuyer turn-offs:

Poor maintenance: If there are visible signs of neglect, such as overgrown gardens or damaged fixtures, this can deter buyers. Bad odours: Unwelcoming smells from four legged friends, tobacco or damp can make it difficult to shift your property. Décor choices: Painting bold colour can make it hard for buyers to envision themselves in your home. Clutter: Too much furniture, wall hangings or personal items dotted around the place can make rooms feel smaller and claustrophobic. Dim lighting: Dark and poorly lit rooms can appear unwelcoming and smaller than they are and, in some cases, make it look like you’re hiding something.

Mike Hayne, Business Development Manager at HCB Widdows Mason said: "The increase in sales during May could be due to the Spring Budget, which typically outlines changes to housing market policies effective from April. Buyers often wait to assess market stability before committing to buying a property.

“The improved weather in spring also plays a role, as homes tend to look better in the less miserable months, attracting more buyers."