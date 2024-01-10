Head of to sunny beaches and glamorous international cities direct from Birmingham Airport

With the festive season over, it’s a good time to celebrate the New Year by booking a holiday or city break.

A whopping 799,024 travelled through Birmingham Airport in December 2023 - a 14% increase from December 2022. They jetted off on 2,820 flights across the world.

This year the airport is welcoming a wealth of new routes with easyJet’s new hub opening and discussions are underway with Cathay Pacific and Finnair for more flights to Asia.

Among the airlines seeing the potential of Birmingham is Turkish Airlines, which will offer 18 flights a week to Istanbul from this summer - an increase of three extra flights a week, compared to its current twice daily flights offer.

Ryanair is also expected to operate more flights from Birmingham Airport. The Ireland-based budget airline now has six of its jets based at the airport – an investment of more than £530 million.

And Birmingham Airport’s £50 million project to build a state-of-the-art new security screening hall is due to be completed this summer - with the 100ml liquids hand luggage restriction due to end in June.

A BHX spokesperson told BirminghamWorld: “We’re on our way to completing our new +£50m security hall, which will ultimately offer customers a speedier and more efficient pre-flight security screening experience. We’re on course to have the new facility ready in June 2024, in line with the Government’s deadline.”

Here are 18 new routes that you'll soon be able to reach from Birmingham airport:

1 . Antalya, Turkey easyJet flights will start from March 18 and operate year-round twice a week and three times a week respectively. You can already fly to the destination from Birmingham with Jet2 and Tui

2 . Barcelona, Spain easyJet flights will start from March 18 and operate year-round twice a week and three times a week respectively. You can also fly with Jet2

3 . Tenerife, Spain easyJet flights will start on March 19 and operate twice a week year-round. You can also fly to the destination from Birmingham with Tui, Ryanair and Jet2