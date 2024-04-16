Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Birmingham Airport has suspended operations after a suspicious device was found on a flight to Belfast. The Aer Lingus Regional flight to the Northern Ireland Capital declared an emergency and returned to Birmingham Airport after the suspicious device was reportedly found onboard.

However, the aircraft has landed safely in Birmingham and all passengers and crew have disembarked, according to the airport. A spokesperson for the airport said all passengers should continue to make their way to the airport, which has not closed.

A Birmingham Airport spokesperson said: “Birmingham Airport has temporarily suspended operations due to a security incident on an aircraft. The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew have disembarked. All customers due to travel should make their way to the airport and check in as normal.”