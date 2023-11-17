Kadees Mohammed from Sparkhill, Birmingham, has been accused of murdering his three week old son

Police and forensic officers at the home in Dovey Road, Moseley, Birmingham, after the newborn baby died

A dad battered his newborn son to death at their Birmingham home while screaming 'Allahu Akbar' after struggling to come to terms with his sexuality, a court has heard.

Kadees Mohammed, 30, caused catastrophic injuries to three-week-old Mohammed Ibrahim at his home in Sparkhill, Birmingham on October 18 last year.A court heard the tot suffered a shattered skull as a result of his head being squeezed and being thrown against a wall of the terraced property.

Mohammed's wife said she woke to discover her husband kneeling over their son screaming 'Allahu Akbar' - God is Great in Arabic. The dad-of-two then attacked his partner with an iron as she tried to intervene, causing her serious injuries, jurors were told.

Emergency services attended the address on Dovey Road and rushed the tot to hospital but he was pronounced dead a short time later. When police arrested Mohammed they found the Grindr dating app on his phone with evidence he was "struggling with his sexuality." He had also told other family members about having "intrusive thoughts", the court was told.

Mohammed, a Defra civil servant, has gone on trial at Birmingham Crown Court charged with murder and manslaughter and two counts of wounding with intent.

Prosecutor Harpreet Sandhu KC, said: "In the early hours of October 18 last year the defendant killed his then three-week-old son, Mohammed Ibrahim. He did so by using severe force against him. As he was using severe force against him the defendant's wife tried to stop the defendant. The defendant attacked her with an iron causing her really serious injury.

Police investigate murder of baby boy as his father Kadees Mohammed was arrested on suspicion of murder and manslaughter

"The defendant's mother also tried to stop the defendant and he also attacked her with an iron. There is no dispute that the defendant killed his infant son nor is there any dispute that that he caused really serious injury to his wife and his mother. This case will centre on the defendant's mental state in the early hours of October 18.

"The defendant lived with his wife and children in a terraced house in Dovey Road, Moseley. Ibrahim was born on September 27, 2022 and he died three weeks later. It seemed to those who encountered the defendant and his family that they were perfectly pleasant and that there were no problems. Their neighbours considered them to be friendly. The defendant appeared to be content. He appeared to be a doting father to both his children."

The court heard Ibrahim was visited at home by a health visitor on October 9 who found that the baby appeared to be well cared for and did not have any concerns.

Mr Sandhu added: "However before Ibrahim was born, particularly between July and August, the defendant began to give his family cause for concern. He became fixated with the thought he might be suffering from ADHD. Around the time of Ibrahim's birth the defendant said he was having difficulty sleeping."

The day before the fatal attack Mohammed woke early and went to the mosque and when he returned repeatedly washed his hands saying he 'was not clean'. Mr Sandhu said interaction with his family was limited and he appeared to be deep in thought.

Mohammed told his family he was "having thoughts he could not control and having premonitions which were going to materialise." Mr Sandhu said the defendant "thought he was receiving signs from god and that he was the prophet."

The court heard his family were so concerned that they called the emergency services and an ambulance came to the home. Mohammed agreed to be taken to A&E by his sister and brother-in-law but after waiting for some time they returned to the family home at around midnight.

Mr Sandhu said at 3am the defendant's wife Mehwish Mubashir woke up to find her baby son Ibrahim on the ground with the defendant kneeling over him. He added: "He was repeating the words Allahu Akhbar. That is God is Great. He was repeating that loudly. He was holding on to their son. By now Ibrahim was unresponsive. It is likely that the defendant had already subjected Ibrahim to severe force by this stage.

"She tried to stop the defendant from taking hold of the baby but the defendant would not be stopped. There was an iron in his mother's room and hit his mother on the head with it. The defendant grabbed back Ibrahim and flung Ibrahim around. He threw Ibrahim on the ground and smacked him into a wall."

Mr Sandhu said Mohammed then hit his wife with the iron twice to the head with one hand while holding his son in the other. He told the court his wife could also see her husband "squeezing the baby between his hands."

The prosecutor said as a result of the repeated blows the baby's skull was shattered which resulted in an injury to his brain and that he died very quickly. Ibrahim also suffered fractures to his rib cage as a result of the defendant squeezing him, the jury was told.

A neighbour who had heard the commotion came into the property and saw the defendant who "appeared to be out of control", Mr Sandhu told the court. He added: "He was repeating I am Mohammed and my baby is Mohammed."

