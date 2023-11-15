Police name Birmingham teenager Jaydon Beckford who was found dead next to a canal in Ladywood after Diego Henry was discovered with fatal gunshot wounds

A teenage boy whose body was found on land next to a canal in Ladywood in Birmingham has today (Wednesday, November 15) been named as Jaydon Beckford.

The 17 year-old’s death is being linked to 16-year-old Diego Henry who was found with fatal gunshot wounds nearby on Lighthorne Avenue hours before Bonfire Night on November 5. His body was found five days later on Friday, November 10. Detectives said they are not looking for anyone else in their investigations after the shooting in Lighthorne Avenue.

Jayden Beckford found dead near a canal in Ladywood, Birmingham

Jaydon’s family have released this statement: “Jaydon had such a sharp wit that could make anyone burst into laughter. Jaydon was so transparent; you always knew where you stood with him. He was not afraid to speak his mind and be true to himself and tell those he loved that he loved them every day.

“Whether it was cracking jokes or sharing his thoughts, Jaydon was always a joy to be around and spend time with, which is reflected in his family and friends who adored him. Jaydon's cheeky smile and infectious loving nature will be remembered by those who loved him dearly. Jaydon was a cherished son, a loved nephew, an adored grandson, godson. Loved by all. A full life in short years that will leave a lifetime of lasting memories.”