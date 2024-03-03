An exisiting ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort, ICON

Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort has kicked off its 2024 season by confirming it will be adding a new ride to its already impressive roster of attractions. CEO Amanda Thompson OBE made the announcement in a speech on the theme park’s opening day today.

The Pleasure Beach says the addition of a new ride comes following a strategic ride review and marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the resort.

What can we expect from the new ride?

While the details remain shrouded in secrecy for now, the theme park has confirmed the ride will replace the current Grand Prix ride and promises to take guest experience to unprecedented heights.

Additional information about the attraction and the parks future plans will be released in due course.

The attraction will join the likes of ICON, Big One and Valhalla as some of the biggest attractions at the Lancashire park.

Can we now visit Blackpool Pleasure Beach?

Pleasure Beach Resort opened its gates for the 2024 season on March 2.

For more information and to plan your visit, go to www.pleasurebeachresort.com