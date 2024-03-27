Fire breaks out at Blackpool's new £100m Civil Service Hub offices at Talbot Gateway
A fire has broken out at the new Civil Service Hub offices at Talbot Gateway in Blackpool.
Fire crews are the scene and thick black smoke is seen rising from the £100million office block which is due to open next year. The cause of the fire and its severity is not clear at this stage.
Join the thousands of people who’ve signed up for a National World newsletter Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, Lancashire Police and Blackpool Council have been approached for further details.
More than 3,000 government workers are set to move into the new seven-storey building, close to Blackpool North train station, when construction is completed in 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.