Blur guitarist Graham Coxon locked in divorce court battle with wife

By PA reporter
9th Oct 2024, 9:57am
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Blur guitarist Graham Coxon is locked in a court battle with his wife as they go through divorce proceedings.

Mr Coxon appeared for an interim hearing at the High Court in London on September 19 before Mr Justice Peel in relation to his separation from Soraya Coxon.

The judge ruled that while Mr Coxon, represented by Rosanne Godfrey-Lockwood, and Mrs Coxon, represented by Michael Glaser KC, could be identified, no details of the case can be published.

A further hearing is expected to be held at a later date.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blur first came to public attention when their second single, 1991’s There’s No Other Way, reached number eight in the UK singles chart before they achieved worldwide fame with their third album, 1995’s Parklife.

The band – which also includes lead singer Damon Albarn, bass player Alex James and drummer Dave Rowntree – has scored 13 UK top 10 singles and seven number one albums.

Related topics:BlurHigh Court

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice