Blur guitarist Graham Coxon locked in divorce court battle with wife
Mr Coxon appeared for an interim hearing at the High Court in London on September 19 before Mr Justice Peel in relation to his separation from Soraya Coxon.
The judge ruled that while Mr Coxon, represented by Rosanne Godfrey-Lockwood, and Mrs Coxon, represented by Michael Glaser KC, could be identified, no details of the case can be published.
A further hearing is expected to be held at a later date.
Blur first came to public attention when their second single, 1991’s There’s No Other Way, reached number eight in the UK singles chart before they achieved worldwide fame with their third album, 1995’s Parklife.
The band – which also includes lead singer Damon Albarn, bass player Alex James and drummer Dave Rowntree – has scored 13 UK top 10 singles and seven number one albums.
