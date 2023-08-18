B&M announces plans to open 5 new stores by October - list of locations

B&M will open a string of new stores in the next couple of months as the retailer announces expansion plans

B&M is set to open a string of new branches in the next few months after announcing closures earlier this year. Five new stores are set to open between now and October, and the bargain chain will also be relaunching and relocating some existing branches.

The news comes after B&M opened two stores this month in Irvine Scotland and in Southport. The Scottish store opened this week after creating 30 new jobs in the local area.

Meanwhile, the Southport store which boasts a large instore garden centre opened yesterday (August 16). According to The Mirror, next B&M store to open will be the retailer’s newly refurbished Glasgow store on August 26.

B&M will also be opening its relocated Reading store on August 28. The new store openings come after B&M closed a handful of stores earlier this year. However, not all of closures were for good as some were just relocating to larger sites closeby.

In May, B&M announced plans to open 30 new stores in the UK over the next year, including relocations of older sites. We have rounded-up the B&M stores set to open over the next few months.