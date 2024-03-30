Body found on Sussex beach: Emergency services including RNLI & Coastguard called to Lancing Beach
A body has been found on a UK beach over the Easter bank holiday weekend. Emergency services were called to Lancing Beach at around 2.30pm on Friday (March 29).
Members of Shoreham RNLI searched the seafront from Shoreham to Lancing while a Coastguard helicopter searched the area from the skies.
Upon discovery of the body, emergency services erected a tent. A spokesperson for Sussex Police said at the time: “Police were called to Lancing beach around 2.35pm on Friday (March 29) after a body was discovered by a member of the public. Officers are currently in attendance at the scene and no further information is available at this time.”
Confirming their attendance, a Coastguard spokesperson said: "HM Coastguard was alerted to an incident at Shoreham just after 2.50pm this afternoon. The police and ambulance service were also sent."