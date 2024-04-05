Body found in search for missing man who disappeared while walking in Scottish mountains
The search for a missing Edinburgh man has ended in tragedy after a body was found in the mountains he had travelled to.
Ivan Meyer, 45, was reported missing by his family after he didn’t return home from his travels to the Crainlarich mountains on Easter Monday. Police said he had arrived at the foot of the mountains from the A82 to make an ascent on An Caisteal and Beinn a Chroin.
Following his disappearance, Inspector David Marr, from Stirling Police Station, said it was ‘extremely out of character’ for Ivan not to have been in touch with friends or family.
Police have now confirmed that a body was found at around 11.30am on Wednesday, April 3, near Beinn A Chroin.
A spokesman said: “Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of Ivan Meyer, 45, reported missing near Crianlarich, have been made aware. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”
