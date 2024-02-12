Daniel Fraser: police searching for missing man discover body in lagoons outside Edinburgh
The search for a missing Edinburgh man has ended in tragedy after police pulled a body from the water in Musselburgh.
Police discovered a man's body on Sunday, February 11 at Musselburgh Lagoons. Formal identification is yet to take place but police said the family of missing man Daniel Fraser has been informed.
Daniel Fraser, from Drylaw, went missing January 7, outside The Old Golf Course reception building, Stables Pavilion, near Musselburgh racecourse. Last month Police Scotland launched public appeals to help trace the 35-year-old.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 10.55am on Sunday, 11 February, 2024, the body of a man was discovered in the water at Musselburgh Lagoons. Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of missing man Daniel Fraser are aware.”
They added: “There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
