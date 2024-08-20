Body found at Rhosilli Bay in search for missing man Reginald Rees, 98, from Swansea

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Early Editor

4 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A body has been found in the search for a missing 98-year-old man.

Reginald Rees, from Crofty, Swansea, went missing on Wednesday, August 14.

Waves break on the beach viewed from the cliffs at Worm's Head near Rhossili on the Gower Peninsula, Wales (Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)Waves break on the beach viewed from the cliffs at Worm's Head near Rhossili on the Gower Peninsula, Wales (Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
Waves break on the beach viewed from the cliffs at Worm's Head near Rhossili on the Gower Peninsula, Wales (Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Police found his Renault Captur at Rhossili Bay on Friday and gave now said that a body has been found at the bay.

Mr Rees’ family has been informed, but formal identification has not yet taken place.

Related topics:Swansea

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.