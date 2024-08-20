Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A body has been found in the search for a missing 98-year-old man.

Reginald Rees, from Crofty, Swansea, went missing on Wednesday, August 14.

Waves break on the beach viewed from the cliffs at Worm's Head near Rhossili on the Gower Peninsula, Wales (Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Police found his Renault Captur at Rhossili Bay on Friday and gave now said that a body has been found at the bay.

Mr Rees’ family has been informed, but formal identification has not yet taken place.