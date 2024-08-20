Body found at Rhosilli Bay in search for missing man Reginald Rees, 98, from Swansea
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A body has been found in the search for a missing 98-year-old man.
Reginald Rees, from Crofty, Swansea, went missing on Wednesday, August 14.
Police found his Renault Captur at Rhossili Bay on Friday and gave now said that a body has been found at the bay.
Mr Rees’ family has been informed, but formal identification has not yet taken place.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.