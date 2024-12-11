A body has been found in the search for a woman reported missing after becoming stuck in mud at an estuary.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shona Campbell, 74, went for a walk on the shore of the Solway Firth and called 999 to report having got into difficulty in the mud at about 5pm on Monday.

Police Scotland said she was walking near West Moss-Side Caravan Park in Cummertrees, near Annan, Dumfries and Galloway, where she was staying while visiting the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have found a body in the search for missing Shona Campbell, 74, who got stuck in mud at an estuary | issued by Police Scotland

The force said the body of a woman was found at around 5.40pm on Tuesday in the firth at Cummertrees.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Formal identification has still to take place. However, the family of Shona Campbell, 74, who was missing in the area have been informed. The death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”