'Book fairies' hide books around Edinburgh in celebration of Book Week Scotland

A GROUP of “book fairies” have been hiding books around Edinburgh in celebration of Book Week Scotland. Throughout this week, a selection of novels, non-fiction works and picture books have been left in various locations in the city. A dedicated social media account for the Edinburgh branch of the global Book Fairies community has catalogued some of the books left for people to find and enjoy. Book Fairies was set up in 2017 with the simple idea of getting readers to pass on their books for someone else to enjoy by leaving them as a gift in public places.

Amongst the literary works left for locals are copies of Hope, a collection of stories written by Scots as part of Scotland’s Stories, the Scottish Book Trust’s annual writing project.

The fairies have hidden books, tied up with ribbon, in many well-known locations including Waverley Station, Edinburgh Castle and Princes Street Gardens. Some were left in so-called “little libraries”, part of an international free book-sharing movement with over 20 dotted around the city.

Many resemble small wooden cupboards with glass doors revealing the treasures inside.

A handful of picture books and children’s novels are also hiding in the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People.

The majority of the authors represented are Scottish, including Stuart MacBride, Irvine Welsh, Jenni Fagan and Edinburgh’s own Ian Rankin. The Scottish Book Trust has been contacted for comment.

Story Deadline News by Isla Storie