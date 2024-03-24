Kent stabbing: Boy, 12, arrested after teenage girl found with knife wounds
A 12-year-old boy has been arrested following a stabbing incident involving a teenage girl in Kent, Police have confirmed.
Emergency responders - who were called to Adelaide Drive in Sittingbourne at 3.55pm on Friday (March 22) - discovered the teenage girl with knife wounds at the scene. She was promptly taken to a London hospital, where she is currently listed in stable condition.
According to Kent Police, the boy was taken into custody on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and remains detained as investigations continue.
Police are urging anyone possessing information, including CCTV footage or dashcam recordings from the area, to come forward and assist in the ongoing inquiry.
You can call Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/46593/24. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or use the form on their website.
