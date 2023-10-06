A 16-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after he was struck by a police car on Friday morning.

The full extent of the boy's injuries is "unknown at this time", Greater Manchester Police said, but the force confirmed he was in hospital receiving treatment. Pictures from the scene on St Helens Road in the town show the police car with its left wing mirror hanging off and a major dent in the windscreen.

Another image shows a brown bag and water bottle next to a first aid kit on the road, which was this morning sealed off by a police cordon. One local business owner, who wished to be anonymous, said he saw the victim 'laid in the middle of the road.'

They said: "I just heard the police siren going continuously - it wasn't switching off. That's because the officers who hit him, made their first priority to rescue the boy, it wasn't for them to park the car.

"I just saw the first responder and I saw the victim, he was laid in the middle of the road. I've heard he's not in a life-threatening condition but he did get hit in the head. I've seen many accidents on that road, but I've never seen one involving the police.

"It's not that busy at that time in the morning. I just don't really know how it could have happened."

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "The full extent of the injuries sustained are unknown at this time with a scene still in place whilst enquiries continue. Delays are expected as a result and drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes.”