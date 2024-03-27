A four-year-old boy died after being struck by a minibus on New Rough Hey in Ingol. Picture: Google

A four-year-old boy has died after being struck by a minibus in Ingol, an area of Preston in Lancashire. Officers were called to a report of a road traffic collision on New Rough Hey shortly after 4.35pm on Tuesday (March 26).

It was found a Citroen Relay minibus had set off from a parked position and collided with a boy who was riding a bike. He was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

Sgt Matt Davidson, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "My thoughts, first and foremost, are with the family and loved ones of the little boy at this incredibly sad and distressing time. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

"As we investigate what happened, we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or had any information that could assist our investigation to come forward. Also, if you have any dashcam or CCTV/ring doorbell footage from the area, or any other information that could assist the investigation, then please get in touch."