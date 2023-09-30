Police name teenage victim who died when the school bus she was travelling in overturned on the motorway

Jessica Baker, 15, the teenage girl who died after a school coach crashed on the M53 motorway in Wirral on Friday.

Merseyside Police said a 14-year-old boy suffered life-changing injuries in the fatal school bus collision on the M53 in Wirral on Friday.

The teenage girl who died has been named as Jessica Baker, aged just 15.

The family issued a photograph of her as the force said they requested privacy.

A police statement said: “Jessica Baker sadly died as a result of the collision on the M53 northbound carriageway earlier today.

“Jessica’s family have requested that their privacy is respected at this time and any updates from them will be issued via Merseyside Police news office as appropriate.”

A total of 58 people were involved in the incident, including Jessica and the bus driver who were both killed.

Merseyside Police said four people were taken to hospital – two to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and two to Arrowe Park Hospital – including the 14-year-old boy.

The remaining 52 attended the emergency services training centre, where 39 were discharged with no further treatment and 13 were treated for minor injuries and then released.

Junctions three to five of the M53 will remain closed in both directions for “a considerable time” while inquiries continue.