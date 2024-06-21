Will Radford died in a road collision

The family of a teenager who tragically died in a collision near Horsham have paid tribute, describing him as their ‘beating heart’.

William Radford, 17, from Broadbridge Heath, Sussex was driving on the A281 Brighton Road at Monks Gate near Horsham when he was involved in the collision at 4.30pm on June 10.

Emergency services attended the scene, and William – known to his family as Will – was airlifted to St George’s Hospital in London in a critical condition, police confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will, a student at Collyer’s College in Horsham, sadly died from his injuries a few days later on June 13.

In a tribute to him, his family said: “Will is the beating heart of our whole family.

“His passion for life, his confidence, charisma, courtesy and considerate nature was admired by anyone he met.

“He was a brilliant student. A dedicated friend. An adoring boyfriend. A protective brother. A loving son and grandson. A cheeky chappie with a kind heart.

“We will miss everything about him, every single day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said they are investigating the circumstances of the collision, which involved a Nissan Micra driven by Will, and a Renault van.

A 17-year-old boy from Cowfold who was a passenger in the Nissan was taken to the East Surrey Hospital in Redhill with minor injuries.

A 54-year-old man driving the Renault van, from Waltham Forest, London, was also taken to the East Surrey Hospital with minor injuries. Both have since been discharged.