Boy who died in horror accident is described as 'beating heart of our whole family' in tributes
William Radford, 17, from Broadbridge Heath, Sussex was driving on the A281 Brighton Road at Monks Gate near Horsham when he was involved in the collision at 4.30pm on June 10.
Emergency services attended the scene, and William – known to his family as Will – was airlifted to St George’s Hospital in London in a critical condition, police confirmed.
Will, a student at Collyer’s College in Horsham, sadly died from his injuries a few days later on June 13.
In a tribute to him, his family said: “Will is the beating heart of our whole family.
“His passion for life, his confidence, charisma, courtesy and considerate nature was admired by anyone he met.
“He was a brilliant student. A dedicated friend. An adoring boyfriend. A protective brother. A loving son and grandson. A cheeky chappie with a kind heart.
“We will miss everything about him, every single day.”
Police said they are investigating the circumstances of the collision, which involved a Nissan Micra driven by Will, and a Renault van.
A 17-year-old boy from Cowfold who was a passenger in the Nissan was taken to the East Surrey Hospital in Redhill with minor injuries.
A 54-year-old man driving the Renault van, from Waltham Forest, London, was also taken to the East Surrey Hospital with minor injuries. Both have since been discharged.
Anyone with information about the collision, such as CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or email: [email protected] and quote ‘Operation Leyton’.
