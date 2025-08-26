Brandon Parfitt’s son Tommi-Lee was only weeks before the new father died.

Tributes have been paid to Brandon Parfitt following his tragic death at the age of 28. His body was discovered in Pontygof, a neighbourhood in the town of Ebbw Vale in Blaenau Gwent, South Wales.

A search had been launched for the 28-year-old new dad Brandon Parfitt after he went missing. A GoFundMe page was launched on behalf of his family which reads: “Hi guys, as you are aware our search for Brandon on Tuesday came to an End with a very emotional outcome of finding him Sadly passed away.

“Most of you will know he had a baby boy just 6weeks ago little Tommi-Lee who he would of doted on and gave the world to. Mental health and private issues made this impossible for Brandon and devastatingly he didn't see no other way out.

“Everyone who crossed paths with Brandon knew how he was a live wire with the most infectious smile. Every video he was singing or dancing and just being the life and soul of the room. There is a big dark cloud over the community as everyone comes to terms with Brandon's passing way too soon.

“IV spoken with his Brother and he has allowed me to set up this page to raise funds for Brandon's newborn Son Tommi to make sure he has the best start in life in honour of his dad and keep Brandon's memory live on.”

Brandon Parfitt’s brother Tristan Parfitt took to Facebook to thank everyone for their support when it comes to the GoFundMe page. He wrote: “Guys on behalf of the whole family- I f***ing love you all & our little community! I’ve had 2K given to me today and 1K in go fund me!

“All for this little man Tommi-Lee! Brandon Parfitt if only you saw what you mean to people!! ❤️💙 seeing you Tuesday night in that condition hurt me!”

Tristan also wrote: “You’ve broken me- the man I was have now become half the man but one thing I’ll stick by as I told you before you passed I will look after that little boy!! 💙💙❤️ love you big bro! 👊.”

On behalf of Brandon Parfitt, a balloon release was held for him on Monday August 25. Tristan Parfitt recently took to Facebook again and wrote: “Brandon Parfitt you had some mini send off today! You was there with us 👊💙 next time I see you now brother is on the other side ❤️.”

Tristan Parfitt had also shared a message from the Facebook group for Mental Health Believe UK and shared a quote which read: “Just because you carry it well doesn’t mean it’s not heavy.”

If you are suffering with your mental health, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.