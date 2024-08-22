Brewdog is giving away free pints every Friday in August to everyone who says the password

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fancy a free pint? Britain’s biggest craft brewer, BrewDog is celebrating the return of Punk O’Clock by giving away a free pint every Friday throughout August.

Visit your nearest BrewDog bar from 4.30pm on Fridays, and say the password ‘Punk O’Clock’ to a member of bar staff to bag yourself a free, refreshing pint of Punk IPA or Hazy Jane.

The free pint offer is available from 4.30pm until 5pm every Friday from August 9, with more freebies and discounts planned in the coming weeks - because this summer… it’s always Punk O’Clock somewhere!

Headliner Punk IPA is the beer that kick-started it all for BrewDog. A light, golden classic has been subverted with new world hops to create an explosion of flavour. Bursts of caramel and tropical fruit, with an all-out riot of grapefruit, pineapple and lychee, precede a spiky bitter finish. For more information, please visit: https://www.brewdog.com/uk/punk-oclock