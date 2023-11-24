One man has died and four people have been left fighting for their lives following a car crash in Coventry on Thursday night.

One man has died and four people have been left in a critical condition following a horror crash in Coventry. Emergency services were called to Brinklow Road, in the Binley area of the city, after a car carrying six people crashed into a tree at around 11pm on Thursday (November 23).

The man, who was a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts to save him. The male driver and two female passengers suffered life-threatening injuries and were rushed to hospital. Another male passenger suffered non-serious injuries and was also taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said five ambulances, three paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor, critical care paramedic and the Air Ambulance Service Critical Care Car attended the scene.

A service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival we found six patients from the car. The first, a man who was a passenger in the car was assessed and had sustained life-threatening injuries.

“Ambulance staff administered advanced life support to him but unfortunately, nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene. A man who was the driver and a man and two women who were passengers in the car were assessed and had sustained life-threatening injuries.

“Ambulance staff administered advanced trauma care to them at the scene before they were conveyed to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire under emergency blue light conditions for further treatment.