Watch: Bristol store serves hot drinks in ‘edible’ cups to reduce waste
They last long enough before they go soggy
and live on Freeview channel 276
It might sound like one of Willy Wonka’s eccentric creations from Charlie and The Chocolate Factory but an eco-friendly coffee shop in Bristol has introduced edible cups - to cut down on waste.
Zero Green in North Street, Bedminster, has begun serving hot drinks in a wafer cup - which can be eaten when the drink has gone.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The ‘Cupffee’ cups are made from a thicker version of an ice cream cone and taste similar.
They last long enough before they go soggy and thin biodegradable paper sleeve holder is leftover - but can be recycled.
It is an environmentally friendly way to comply with a ban on single use plastics set to come into law on October 1.
The cups were developed by Bulgarian retailer Cupffee and designed to hold a hot drink for around 40 minutes before being consumed.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A Zero Green barista said: “It’s made from wheat and barley and it’s very much like a sort of thick ice cream wafer, so it’s got that kind of slightly nutty, wheat-y taste.
“It’s a good zero waste option. We also, obviously, fill any cups that anyone brings in because reuse is better than use once, but this is as close to a zero-waste cup as we can get.”