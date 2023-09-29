They last long enough before they go soggy

It might sound like one of Willy Wonka’s eccentric creations from Charlie and The Chocolate Factory but an eco-friendly coffee shop in Bristol has introduced edible cups - to cut down on waste.

Zero Green in North Street, Bedminster, has begun serving hot drinks in a wafer cup - which can be eaten when the drink has gone.

The ‘Cupffee’ cups are made from a thicker version of an ice cream cone and taste similar.

They last long enough before they go soggy and thin biodegradable paper sleeve holder is leftover - but can be recycled.

It is an environmentally friendly way to comply with a ban on single use plastics set to come into law on October 1.

The cups were developed by Bulgarian retailer Cupffee and designed to hold a hot drink for around 40 minutes before being consumed.

A Zero Green barista said: “It’s made from wheat and barley and it’s very much like a sort of thick ice cream wafer, so it’s got that kind of slightly nutty, wheat-y taste.