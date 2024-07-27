Brit wins £24million on Euromillions Friday draw

Who has won the £24million? | Picture by SHAUN CURRY/AFP via Getty Images

A UK ticket-holder has won the £24 million EuroMillions jackpot in Friday’s draw, the National Lottery has said.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 04, 19, 23, 35, 37 and the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers were 04 and 08.

The ticket holder matched all five number and the two Lucky Star numbers.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ of The National Lottery said: “What a fantastic night for UK EuroMillions players, as a single ticket-holder has bagged tonight’s life-changing £24M jackpot!

“That makes it two UK EuroMillions jackpot wins so far this month, after another lucky ticket-holder won the £33M jackpot in the draw on July 5.”

In the Millionaire Maker Selection, one UK millionaire has been created with the code MWPC38104.

No-one won the top prize in the Thunderball draw.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 02, 03, 15, 22, 25 and the Thunderball number was 07.