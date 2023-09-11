The bakery is just 55cm at its narrowest at the back – about 10cm less than an average baguette

Britain’s smallest bakery has opened, with part of it being narrower than a baguette. Sweet Bella, in Edinburgh, sells cupcakes, tray bakes and cookies - all from a shop barely bigger than a cupboard.

Located in Corstorphine, the bakery is just 55cm at its narrowest at the back – about 10cm less than an average baguette. It was opened in August this year by owner Sarah Bald, 25 - and is getting impressive shares on TikTok.

Sarah, an avid home-baker, had always admired the space - which was once a tiny post office. It finally came on the market earlier this year. She jumped at the chance to set up her dream bakery and began the preparations immediately.

Enlisting her mother and a local joiner, the three set about to transform the tiny space into a functional and friendly bakery. The trio were able to add shelving and a desk to allow Sarah to make the most of the small space.

After opening, a popular Scottish food blogger made a TikTok video highlighting the shop – and it amassed over 62,000 views.

Sarah said: “I’d been admiring the space for a year or so – my mum and I would always talk about buying it if it were ever available. When it came about, I couldn’t believe it. It was absolutely perfect for what I wanted to do.

Sarah, owner of Sweet Bella's in Corstorphine, Edinburgh

“I’d been doing all my baking from home and selling them at markets throughout the year, but this space was absolutely perfect. It was difficult to get the space set up – we met a joiner and tried to optimise the space as much as possible.

‘’We painted the shelves and put up acrylic sheets, and the joiner put in a desk that lifts up and down, so I can actually leave the shop!”

“The community has been so lovely. People have been visiting the shop and telling me how lovely it is.