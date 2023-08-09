Britain’s toy shop owners have predicted what will be top of this year’s Christmas lists - and it’s not Barbie.

Independent shop owners predict Star Wars and Marvel Lego sets will be the most asked for gifts this year. And while they think Barbies will be on some letters to Santa, they haven’t seen a surge in sales - and don’t expect it to topple Lego from the top spot.

But some predict the movie will re-ignite an interest in figurine toys, predicting Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle themed toys to be high on the list. Paul Carpenter, 70, owner of Totally Toys in Bristol predicts Star Wars Lego sets will top the list.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Online, popular sets include ‘Mech’ figures of Boba Fett and Darth Vader for around £13, while the Millennium Falcon Collector Series kit is more than £700. Paul said: "Lego will feature really highly and we sell a lot of Lego across the range.

"I think Star Wars, Marvel and Ninjago Lego sets will do well." Paul believes that Barbie sales will increase in the coming months off the back of the film, but it won’t unseat Lego.

He said: "Barbie has got people out in the cinema again which is great. I haven’t seen a big upsurge in Barbie sales at the moment but I like to think it will be a good Barbie year - I think the dolls will start selling better in a couple of months."

Laurie Poulter, 50, of Jake’s Toys in Petersfield, Hampshire, agreed Lego sets remains a favourite. They said: "Barbie is starting to pick up a little bit, but Lego is always the biggest seller all year round, and nothing tends to beat that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Star Wars Lego is probably a best bet for best seller for Christmas - or some other kind of Lego set. However, I think sales of figurines will always increase off the back of a film.

"We do a little bit of Barbie - not a massive amount but we have them in for the movie and they’re selling quite well at the moment. Barbie could die off or it may be that children will want all the extra accessories like the cars and boats and we sell more."

Olivia Amphlett of Toytastik in Chepstow, Wales, says craft sets are usually their biggest seller - and will be top of many lists. She said: "We rarely do the bestsellers as we don’t sell Barbie here but as a toy shop games always sell well for us at Christmas.

"We also sell a lot of animal craft sets for stocking fillers - they fly out for us. I expect the trend to continue for Christmas."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Simon Seddon, 55, of QT Toys & Games in Clapham Junction, London, has been working in toy retail for over 20 years. He says trying to predict the bestsellers can be like betting and believes Barbie to be a firm outsider by Christmas.

But he does predict the Barbie film we reignite an interest in figurine dolls. He said: "Barbie might be over by Christmas. You almost have to keep a betting book as by Christmas Barbie will be a major outsider.

"Anywhere between now and October I think we’ll see a genuine contender for bestseller. Last Christmas it was Gabby’s Dolls House and nobody could get the specific thing they wanted for that as it was so popular.

"There’s a magic to toys and marketing can go along way but it can also have no impact. It’s possible that figurines or dolls will be the bestseller as they are inline for a resurgence - we hope Barbie will re-introduce an interest in it.