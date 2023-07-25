Telling news your way
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Paedophile admits to sex offences against 39 children in UK & 6 in US
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Government should 'rethink' official travel advice to Rhodes
MPs request evidence from Sun editor over Huw Edwards and Dan Wootton
Just Stop Oil 'will not die quietly' as it hits back against Met criticism
July's heatwaves ‘almost impossible without climate change’
Breaking

British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing under water during swim with friends in Cyprus

A British man has tragically died during a swim with friends while in Cyprus.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
3 minutes ago

The British man, 42, was pulled unconscious from the seafloor by friends after slipping beneath the surface, sparking a frantic search to find him, according to local media. The incident took place in the Finikoudes area in Larnaca on Monday (July 24).

Minutes after the unnamed man disappeared from view, his friends found him lifeless on the seabed and brought him ashore. He was given first aid at the scene, but was sadly unresponsive.

According to police, the man was a resident of the nearby village Mazotos. After being pulled ashore, he was taken to the Larnaca general hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

Most Popular

An autopsy has been scheduled for today, Tuesday, 25 July, to establish a cause of death. Finikoudes Beach is one of the most famous beaches in southern Cyprus and is renowned for its promenade.

The tourist destination is well known for its beautiful sandy beach and for its vibrant atmosphere, as well as bars, cafes and water sports activities.

Finikoudes beach, Cyprus Finikoudes beach, Cyprus
Finikoudes beach, Cyprus

The temperature reached 40C in Larnaca yesterday, as Europe grapples with a savage heatwave.

Related topics:CyprusPoliceHospital