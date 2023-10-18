A British newlywed couple, locally named David and Celia Barlow, were among three killed in a terrorist attack in Uganda.

A British newlywed couple have been murdered while on their honeymoon in Uganda, in what has been described as a “cowardly terrorist attack”. David and Celia Barlow, from Hampstead Norreys, were among three reported dead in Queen Elizabeth National Park on Tuesday (October 17).

It was reported that David and Celia were killed by attackers with alleged links to ISIS who ambushed their safari 4x4 vehicle. The president of Uganda has vowed to track down those responsible and police said joint forces were pursuing suspected members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group.

Their local church, St Mary’s Church, Hampstead Norreys, posted a tribute on its Facebook page, saying: “We wake today with a heavy heart and the deepest sorrow to hear the devastating news of the death of Dave and Celia Barlow. This is for so many of us, incomprehensible.

“Our thoughts are with their families, their much loved friends and all who knew them in Hampstead Norreys and our wider community. We also remember the family of their Ugandan guide, who was also killed. Words cannot express how to react to this dreadful news.”

Dave was also a member of the local cricket club, Hampstead Norreys Cricket Club. Club secretary Oliver Laurence posted on Facebook: “We have learned this morning of the tragic deaths of Dave and Celia Barlow. Both were honeymooning in Uganda.

“Dave has been a constant around the Hampstead Norreys Cricket Club for many, many years, and among the many of us who had the privilege to share a joke with him, play cricket with him, and watch as he took wicket after wicket with his famously slow action was a treat.

“He was at the time this incident occurred with the most important person in his life, a woman who we all knew so well, as Dave was so proud to share all of Celia's achievements. She too was an amazing human being, who will be desperately missed.

“Lord Barlow as we fondly know him will be with us forever. The entire club's thoughts and prayers are with Dave and Celia's families right now. I was so excited at the future of HNCC with Dave by my side as our Chairman. I will, we will, take a moment before moving forward.

“But, I know deep down Dave would want us to thrive, and we will in time honour him in the right way, and at the right time move forward as he would want. Right now though, it's about his family, close friends and all of us.”

The couple were shot dead along with their Ugandan guide while driving through the Queen Elizabeth National Park on Tuesday when they were attacked by suspected members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

Uganda Police Force spokesman Fred Enanga wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "We have registered a cowardly terrorist attack on two foreign tourists and a Ugandan in Queen Elizabeth National Park. The three were killed, and their safari vehicle burnt.

"Our joint forces responded immediately upon receiving the information and are aggressively pursuing the suspected ADF rebels. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims."