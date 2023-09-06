British Restaurant Awards 2023: Gordon Ramsay named best chef - see full list of winners
Gordon Ramsay was recognised at ‘best chef’ of 2023 at the British Restaurant Awards
The annual British Restaurant Awards celebrated its fifth year last night (August 5) to recognise some of the best eateries across the UK. The night of glamour, gastronomy, and celebration honoured the very best in the UK dining scene at Porchester Hall, London.
The esteemed awards ceremony was graced with the charm and elegance of Television Presenter Cait King, who added a touch of magic to the evening’s proceedings and guest presenters Paris Smith from Made in Chelsea and Olympics Champion, Dwain Chambers.
This year’s awards paid tribute to the UK’s rich culinary tapestry, recognising both emerging and established names. Winners were chosen after a meticulous selection process, underscoring the dedication, passion, and innovation they bring to the UK’s culinary scene.
We have rounded-up the winners of the night.
British Restaurant Awards 2023 winners
- Best New Restaurant 2023: Bleú Steakhouse
- Best Chef 2023: Gordon Ramsay
- Best Food Ordering Company 2023: UberEats
- Best Luxury Restaurant 2023: Bocconcino, London
- Restaurant of The Year 2023: 8 By Andrew Sheridan, Liverpool
- Best Hospitality Team 2023: Thai Square Restaurant
- Best Restaurant in Leicester 2023: Maurizio’s
- Best Restaurant Chain 2023: Gaucho
- Best Takeaway Restaurant 2023: Chamisse, London
- Best Culinary Experience 2023: Happy Bar & Grill, London
- Best Restaurant in Manchester 2023: 20 Stories
- Best Restaurant in London 2023: Happy Bar & Grill – London
- Best Restaurant in Liverpool 2023: 8 By Andrew Sheridan
- Best Restaurant in Wales 2023: Heaney’s – Cardiff
- Best Restaurant in Surrey 2023: Positano
- Best Restaurant in Essex 2023: The Blue Strawberry Bistrot
- Best Restaurant in Newcastle 2023: Victors Newcastle
- Best Restaurant in Sheffield 2023: Carluccios
- Best Restaurant in Bradford 2023: Café J’adore
- Best Restaurant in Bristol 2023: Namak
- Best Restaurant in Brighton 2023: The Salt Room Restaurant
- Best Restaurant in Leeds 2023: Lala’s Restaurant
- Best Restaurant in Birmingham 2023: Qavali
- Best Restaurant in Southampton 2023: Figurati
- Best Restaurant in Cambridge 2023: Mina Steakhouse
- Best Young Chef 2023: Luke Selby
- Best Bar 2023: Lab 22, Cardiff
- Best International Cuisine 2023: Thai Square
- Best Vegan-Friendly Restaurant 2023: Down the Hatch, Liverpool