Gordon Ramsay was recognised at ‘best chef’ of 2023 at the British Restaurant Awards

The annual British Restaurant Awards celebrated its fifth year last night (August 5) to recognise some of the best eateries across the UK. The night of glamour, gastronomy, and celebration honoured the very best in the UK dining scene at Porchester Hall, London.

The esteemed awards ceremony was graced with the charm and elegance of Television Presenter Cait King, who added a touch of magic to the evening’s proceedings and guest presenters Paris Smith from Made in Chelsea and Olympics Champion, Dwain Chambers.

This year’s awards paid tribute to the UK’s rich culinary tapestry, recognising both emerging and established names. Winners were chosen after a meticulous selection process, underscoring the dedication, passion, and innovation they bring to the UK’s culinary scene.

We have rounded-up the winners of the night.

British Restaurant Awards 2023 winners