A group of British students narrowly escaped a horror collision after a lorry driver 'distracted by his sat nav' crashed into their double decker bus on a German road. According to Daily Mail, the group, consisting of approximately 60 students from Ysgol Llanhari in Wales, was en route to a ski resort in Austria.

According to the school's Instagram post, none of the students, aged between 14 and 17, sustained injuries, and arrangements were being made to transport them to Austria for their ski holiday. The incident occurred on the B10 highway, near the Landau-Nord exit, as the students were traveling from England towards Salzburg.

The police said: "Since the bus was still partially operational, it was able to leave the B10 on its own." The road however was closed in both directions until 9am and reports said the truck had to be towed away.

The school has reportedly been in touch with parents and thanked emergency services in Germany. They wrote on an Instagram story: 'Everyone is fine - a huge thank you to the German emergency services. The resilience of our pupils is evident today."

According to the Landau police, the lorry loaded with tar was driving on the B10 towards Pirmasens before it hit the oncoming double-decker bus carrying the group of students at around 4:50am. The truck driver was allegedly distracted by his navigation system before swerving into the on-coming traffic, the police said.

Local reports said only the 53-year-old driver was left slightly injured as a result of the broken glass. An investigation has been initiated against the driver of the truck, Landau Police Department confirmed.

The students have been temporarily relocated to a sports hall where emergency services are providing assistance following the crash.

The school later posted a picture of the students on Instagram, assuring their loved ones that they're well taken care of. It said: "Food provided by the local fire department a huge thank you!"