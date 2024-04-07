A French gendarme (L) and a Spanish civil guard patrol together along the beach in the Magaluf holiday resort in 2022 (Photo: JAIME REINA/AFP via Getty Images)

A British tourist who fell from the third story of an apartment building in Magaluf is fighting for his life, it has been reported.

The victim is believed to be 25 years old, and was taken to the hospital with "very serious" injuries to his head and face. The incident took place at the Majorca party resort at 6am on the morning of Saturday 6 April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Maria Elena building, located on Calle Federico Garcia Lorca, has been named as the apartment building from which the man fell. Although the police have not yet issued an official statement regarding his nationality, local reports said he was British.

It’s also been reported that police are working with the theory that he lost his balance. According to one island newspaper, the man was in a “critical” condition when he was brought to Son Espases Hospital in Palma, the capital of Majorca.

"The 25-year-old patient is in intensive care with multiple injuries,” said one source.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man fell from the same building in which 23-year-old bar worker Danielle Finlay was found dead almost four years ago, just a few days before she turned 24.

At a later inquest into the death Finlay from Crewe, Cheshire, who was working in Magaluf at the time, a coroner recorded a version of suicide.

Like many popular tourist destinations, Magaluf, located on the Spanish island of Mallorca, has seen incidents involving tourists, including accidents, injuries and occasional deaths.

Factors such as alcohol consumption - leading to risky behaviour - and overcrowded conditions during peak tourism seasons can contribute to accidents and incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local authorities, businesses and tourism officials often work to improve safety measures and provide information to visitors to mitigate risks.