A British tourist has died next to his wife during a flight between the Falkland Islands and Chile (Getty)

A British tourist tragically passed away while aboard a flight from the Falkland Islands to Chile. The 59-year-old man, accompanied by his wife, was en route to the southern Chilean city of Punta Arenas on a LATAM-operated plane when the incident occurred.

The flight, which typically spans nearly two hours, was intended to connect to another flight to Santiago de Chile. The whereabouts of his wife remain currently unclear.

Upon the aircraft's arrival at Carlos Ibanez del Campo Airport, Chilean police from a homicide unit were dispatched to investigate the situation. Diego Díaz, Deputy Commissioner of the specialized unit based in Punta Arenas, informed local media that detectives responded to the airport following the unfortunate death of the British tourist.

Speaking to local press, Díaz said: “'On Saturday on the instructions of local prosecutors, detectives from the Punta Arenas Homicide Brigade went to Carlos Ibanez del Campo Airport after a British tourist aged 59 died inside a plane while it was travelling from the Falkland Islands to Punta Arenas before his connecting flight to Santiago.”