At around 9.30pm on Saturday the officer was on duty when he was seriously assaulted.

Paramedics also attended and the man was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

The attack, described as an "isolated incident", took place while music goers attended the BBC Radio 2 in the Park music festival.

Officers briefly closed the station’s Fishergate entrance as people tried to catch trains after the leaving the event.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “A man in his 50s has been charged with attempted murder following a serious assault at Preston railway station.

“At around 9.30pm on 7 September, a British Transport Police officer was on duty when he was seriously assaulted.

“Paramedics also attended and the officer was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with being stabbed.

“Thankfully his injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.”

A spokesperson for Preston Police also released a statement on social media on Saturday evening.

They said: “The emergency services are dealing with an incident at Preston Railway Station in which two people have been injured.

“A man has been arrested and is on his way to custody.”

Russel Smith, 53, of Shakespeare Road, Preston, has been charged with one count of Attempted Murder and one count of Possession of a Bladed Article.

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Preston Magistrates Court this morning.