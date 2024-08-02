Brits feeling more positive since General Election, new data reveals

Residents in the UK are feeling a sense of optimism about the future since the General Election, according to new research released today.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents in the UK are feeling a sense of optimism about the future since the General Election, according to new research released today.

According to marketing specialists, Jukebox Marketing, Brits are feeling positive about making financial and lifestyle decisions now that a new government has been elected. Less people plan to emigrate, while more than ever are investing in the economy by moving home, changing their car, or heading on holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statistics showed that there has been a 20 per cent drop in the amount of people planning to emigrate in 2025. It also found that 15 per cent more people felt confident enough to plan a big renovation on their home, 16 per cent were more likely to consider moving house now, while 16 per cent were more likely to spend the money on a new car.

Brits feeling more positive since General Election

Close to a fifth (19 per cent) were happy to spend more money on hobbies since the General Election, while there was also a boost in hospitality, with Brits saying they were 19 per cent more likely to eat out in 2025.

A fifth of those asked also said they were more likely to spend on tourism both at home and abroad, with 19 per cent stating they would be more likely to take a holiday in 2025.

Geographically, those living in the capital seem the most optimistic. London saw some strong opinions, with 31 per cent of Londoners being more likely to move home, while 27 per cent would be more likely to do a big renovation on their current home. Close to a third (28 per cent) of Londoners are more likely to change their car, plus holidays look to be more in demand, with 33 per cent more likely to increase holidays to UK decisions and 32 per cent planning more trips abroad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing Director of Jukebox Marketing, Stephen Jury, said that the agency had noted this optimism was a trend in the last few weeks, during research for many of their clients.

“We work across a variety of lifestyle brands including automotive, property, and travel. While doing research for these brands, it became apparent that there is now a more positive vibe among many Brits - especially in the younger demographic.

“While it’s not across the board, and there are still areas of caution, our stats do appear to show a renewed interest in spending money, living life to the fullest and making big decisions in the coming year. Hopefully this bodes well for the property market and economy in general.”

Full data and insight can be found at https://jukebox.marketing/2025.