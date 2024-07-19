Brits prioritise pooches over partners in the bedroom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New research has revealed that a whopping 78% of the nation’s pet owners share their bed with their dog... but it’s causing problems in the bedroom.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it seems three is a crowd, as almost 1 in 5 (19%) Brits* say they’ve kicked their partner out of the bedroom to make room for their pooch, or have even gone to sleep elsewhere because their dog was hogging the bed (22%) – leaving them to sprawl out and catch some Z’s. Proving dogs are the real boss of the house, 66% of pet parents even put up with their pooches’ snoring - despite not tolerating this with a partner (29%).

It appears that dogs of all different shapes and sizes are snuggling up with us at night, with breeds as big as even German Shepherds (87%) and Huskies (81%) making their way onto the sheets, leading nearly a third (29%) of Brits to buy a bigger bed to accommodate for their four-legged friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in reality, sleeping with our pets could be impacting our love lives. In fact, one in three (33%) confess there’s been less ‘activity’ in the bedroom since they got their dog, with nearly a third (31%) admitting that they would much paw-fer to sleep next to their dog than their partner – even giving more cuddles (29%) and smooches to their pooches than they do to their loved one (29%).

When asked why they let their dogs into their bed, 39% said they don’t want their fur-baby to get lonely, while 37% want to ensure their dog is comfortable. Meanwhile, 30% say they simply can’t resist a cuddle, claiming to feel less lonely with their ulti-mutt napping companion by their side (25%).

In fact, over half (53%) of those surveyed said that they often sleep all the way through the night with their dog beside them, with their pooches’ presence making them feel both comforted (26%) and protected (16%), and 12% waking up in a better mood. A further 22% of Brits say that they have a closer connection with their canine as a result.

A tail as old as time, over half (50%) of owners initially tried to implement a no-dogs-on-the-bed rule, but nearly a third (31%) gave in those puppy dog eyes within just a month of getting their pooch – even going on to purchase some paw-jamas for their pup (16%).

The top 10 bed-loving breeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pomeranian (95%) Shih Tzu (93%) Chihuahua (91%) German Shepherd (87%) French Bulldog (82%) Husky (81%) Dachshund (81%) Golden Retriever (80%) Cocker Spaniel (80%) Mixed breed (79%)

Adem Fehmi, Rover’s Canine Behaviourist comments: “We talk about our pets having separation anxiety, but us humans can also have a hard time being away from our dogs... to the point where we even take them to bed with us! Sleeping in the same bed as our dogs can bring benefits for both people and pooches. For example, in cases where a dog has separation anxiety, this might help to limit any stress at night whilst you work through this issue initially during the day - while also helping to strengthen your bond.”

“However, there are some things you may want to consider, from hygiene to the age of your dog, and their ability to get on and off a bed, especially if they are a large breed who cannot be lifted by their owner. Most importantly, we must ensure we are putting our dog’s needs above our own - while we might like the idea of a nighttime cuddle, that doesn’t always mean our dog does! Therefore, it’s important to consider whether your dog is truly able to settle and feel comfortable in this space.”

“But all in all, if bedsharing with your dog makes you both happy, and you’re both able to get the rest you need, then there is no real reason not to indulge in this.”

To find out more, visit https://www.rover.com/uk