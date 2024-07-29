The Australian team had just won gold | Getty Images

Olympic broadcaster Eurosport has removed Bob Ballard from its commentary team at Paris 2024 after he made a sexist remark about Australia’s female swimmers.

It came after the Australian women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team of Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris won gold on Saturday evening.

In a clip which went viral on social media, Ballard said: “Well, the women just finishing up. You know what women are like… hanging around, doing their make-up.”

Ballard’s co-commentator Lizzie Simmonds called the remark “outrageous”.

A statement from the broadcaster said: “During a segment of Eurosport’s coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment. To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect.”

Ballard has yet to comment publicly on his remark.