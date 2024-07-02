Bruce Springsteen releases brilliant behind-the-scenes footage and declares 'we're going to knock you to the ground'
The Boss performed in Sunderland on May 22; his second Wearside concert. It rained heavily all day, but neither he, his E Street band, nor his adoring audience seemed to mind.
The 1m 43s video can be seen on the Springsteen Instagram page. It shows the man himself arriving at the stadium to the surprise of fans who are milling about outside.
He can be seen rehearsing Waiting On A Sunny Day, performed as an opener with the irony not lost on anyone.
Backing musicians, including violinist Soozie Tyrell, are seen warming up in the away dressing room, which had most recently been used by the squad of Sheffield Wednesday.
Springsteen cheerfully talks into the camera to say: "Sunderland. We're going to knock you into the ground!" before he is seen taking to the stage in the ongoing downpour, followed by some wonderful concert footage.
The next evening he was presented with fellowship of the Ivor Novello Academy by Paul McCartney, at a star-studded ceremony in London.
In his acceptance speech, New Jersey superstar said: "We came out of playing Sunderland last night. Hellacious weather. Driving rainstorm. Wind blowing, blowing, blowing.
"But standing in front of me in the rain, I realised, these are my people."
Springsteen clearly has an affinity with Wearside. At one point during the concert he bellowed "Sunderland!" repeatedly into his microphone, to the delight of the crowd.
The Sunderland Music City bid was officially launched on June 21.
