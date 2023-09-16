Man arrested after scaling Buckingham Palace wall

Telling news your way
Buckingham Palace arrest: Man held after scaling wall near royal residence

A man has been arrested after climbing a wall to get into the Royal Mews

By Tom Morton
4 minutes ago
A 25-year-old man has been arrested in the Royal Mews area adjacent to Buckingham Palace.

Officers at the royal residence responded to a person climbing the wall and entering the Royal Mews at 1.25am on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Following a search, a man was detained outside the stables.

An aerial view of Buckingham Palace. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)An aerial view of Buckingham Palace. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
An aerial view of Buckingham Palace. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

He did not enter the palace or its gardens at any time, the force added.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site, which is an offence under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act, and remains in custody at a London police station.

