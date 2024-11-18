Builder who ignored rope encased in concrete in Vienna misses out on share of 30kg of gold coins worth €2.3m

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A builder who ignored a rope encased in concrete while carrying out renovation work on a villa has missed out on a share of a treasure trove of 30 kilogrammes of gold coins worth €2.3 million.

The builder had been working on the villa, in the Austrian capital Vienna, when he saw a rope sticking out of some concrete but he ignored it.

The following day, a plumber came to the construction site and he also noticed the rope while having a conversation with the owner.

He could not pull it out so he broke through the concrete and found a metal box that had been encased in the concrete.

Image shows the gold, undated photo. The EUR 2.3 million (GBP 1.9 million) find was discovered during a basement renovation in Vienna, Austria, by a plumber on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. Note: Private photo from local media

In the chest, there were about 30 kilogrammes (66 lbs) of Mozart gold coins.

According to Austrian law, the plumber is entitled to at least a third of the loot, and possibly even half of it.

The rest of the treasure, estimated to be worth EUR 2.3 million (GBP 1.9 million), is the property of the owner of the villa.

As for the construction worker who ignored the rope, he is not entitled to any of it.

An unnamed friend of the plumber told German media: "Something like that is really unbelievable. I have been on the construction site since I was 15. Every now and then you find a few coins, but a discovery like this is incredible.”

He believes that the gold was encased in the concrete before World War II.

