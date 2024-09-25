Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The adorable moment an inquisitive tot danced for shoppers in Burnley town centre, after approaching a busker, was caught on film by her proud mum.

The touching scene happened on Tuesday when Minnie Rose Leverton was in town with her mum, Nicola. Full of curiosity, Minnie approached busker Margareth Conanan and the pair chatted before the singer suggested singing the iconic song “Let It Go’ from the hit film ‘Frozen.’ And she invited Minnie to sing the chorus.

Nicola said: “Minnie was in awe as the busker started to sing and I recorded it as I thought it was so beautiful of her to sing for Minnie.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The heartwarming moment Minnie Leverton (three) danced in Burnley town centre after approaching a busker to sing 'Let It Go' was caught on camera by her proud mum, Nicola Leverton

As she is normally a very shy little girl Nicola was in shock when her daughter, who only turned three in July, then went on to dance in front of everyone, busting the cutest dance moves as Margaret sang the song. Nicola, who lives in Hapton and works in the operating theatre at Burnley General Hospital, said: “I didn’t expect Minnie to react like she did. She has always been a free spirit but I could see her soul as free as a bird and it made me so happy. The busker was a complete stranger to us but she made a little girl’s dream come true in 60 seconds.

“I will never forget the moment and the joy it brought.”

What makes the wonderful moment extra special again for Nicola is the fact that until six months ago Minnie, who has a big sister Tyler-Lily (11) said only a few words. But her development has come on leaps and bounds thanks to the help of staff at Padiham’s Whitegate Nursery where Minnie is a pupil.