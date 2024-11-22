Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Portsmouth man has won £100,000 as part of a huge Call of Duty competition.

The Safehouse Challenge gave followers of three Secret Agents: Danny Aarons, Ash Holme and Angry Ginge the chance of winning £100,000 to buy their own Safehouse.

Call of Duty has awarded a life-changing £100,000 house deposit to lucky fan Reece Edwards, from Portsmouth, in an unprecedented giveaway. | Call of Duty Competition

The three Secret Agents took part in a three part game series of deception and lies, fronted by Roman Kemp - but they weren’t the ones that won the money.

Fans voted for who they thought would win the competition and the people that guessed correctly were entered into a pool to win the money - and Reece was the winner.

“The £100,000 will help my family a lot. To get on the housing ladder is a massive relief and to have a deposit that size to put down on an actual place is going to be more than enough.

“I knew when I saw Danny, that’s who I was going to vote for. I knew from the get-go that he was going to take that money.”