Call of Duty Black Ops 6 competition: Lucky gamer wins £100,000 towards house deposit
Reece Edwards, 28, has secured £100,000 for a house deposit after taking part in a Call of Duty Competition.
The Safehouse Challenge gave followers of three Secret Agents: Danny Aarons, Ash Holme and Angry Ginge the chance of winning £100,000 to buy their own Safehouse.
The three Secret Agents took part in a three part game series of deception and lies, fronted by Roman Kemp - but they weren’t the ones that won the money.
Fans voted for who they thought would win the competition and the people that guessed correctly were entered into a pool to win the money - and Reece was the winner.
Reece said: “When I received the call, I was upstairs with my newborn, and I didn’t think it was real.
“The £100,000 will help my family a lot. To get on the housing ladder is a massive relief and to have a deposit that size to put down on an actual place is going to be more than enough.
“I knew when I saw Danny, that’s who I was going to vote for. I knew from the get-go that he was going to take that money.”
