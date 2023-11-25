Telling news your way
Cannabis farm busted by police after emergency services rush to scene of fire

A cannabis farm was busted by cops after emergency services rushed to the scene of a fire.

James Connolly
By James Connolly
7 minutes ago
The blaze, at a property in Leeds, was reported to West Yorkshire Police shortly after 10am today (November 25), before officers made their surprise discovery at the address.

It was confirmed by the fire service that there was no one at the property at the time, but that a cannabis farm had been found upstairs.

Enquiries are ongoing.

