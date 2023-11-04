Students from the University of Chichester came to the aid of pedestrians stranded at the newly formed ‘lake’ at the bottom of College Lane, Chichester, using a canoe to ferry people across.

University students came to the rescue of stuck pedestrians after rain flooded a road.

The enterprising undergraduates stepped in after a number of staff and students had fallen into the deep water, and cars were unable to drive through. The canoe had been stored at the nearby university sports facilities, where those studying Outdoor and Adventure Education – which also teaches skills in scuba diving and surfing, alongside land-based activities – paddled it down College Lane in Chichester to help out.

The flooded road has been impassable for more than a week after days of torrential rain, and then became even deeper after storm Ciaran.

“We took matters into our own hands because we couldn’t get from the university to Chichester, where my accommodation is,” said one student who wished to remain anonymous. “It happens at least twice a year, so I decided to do something about it this time instead of having to walk all the way around.”