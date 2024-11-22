Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of renowned pandemic fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore made more than a million pounds for themselves through their association with the charity set up in his name, a damning report has found.

The charities watchdog concluded there had been repeated instances of misconduct by the veteran’s daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband, Colin.

Sir Tom became a household name in the pandemic, raising millions for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden in lockdown.

But separately, a £1.4m book deal and an £18,000 awards ceremony appearance fee were among the financial benefits Mr and Mrs Ingram-Moore enjoyed through their family links to the Captain Tom Foundation.

Hannah Ingram-Moore and her late father Captain Tom Moore (Photo: Getty Images)

The Charity Commission found a “repeated pattern of behaviour” which saw the pair make private gains and which the watchdog said will have left the public feeling “misled”.

The commission has called on the Ingram-Moores to make a “suitable donation” – declining to say how much – from the book advance deal, to “honour the commitment that Captain Tom, in his own words in his first book, stated in the foreword about the money benefiting the foundation set up in his name”.

The pair were asked by the commission on two occasions in 2022 to “rectify matters by making a donation to the charity” but declined both times.

The Ingram-Moores have already been banned from being charity trustees, but a 30-page report published on Thursday, after a two-year inquiry, set out their failings in detail.

These include:

“Disingenuous” statements from Mrs Ingram-Moore about not being offered a six-figure sum to become the charity’s chief executive, when she had in fact set out expectations for a £150,000 remuneration package before taking on the role.

A misleading implication that donations from book sales would be made to the foundation. An advance of almost £1.5 million was paid to Club Nook, a company of which the Ingram-Moores are directors, for a three-book deal and none of that has gone to the foundation, the watchdog said.

A claim by Mrs Ingram-Moore that an appearance at an awards ceremony for which she was paid £18,000 was undertaken in a personal capacity. The commission disagreed, saying there was no evidence to support this, and the charity received just £2,000, separately to her fee.

Use of the foundation’s name in an initial planning application for a spa pool block at their home, something the couple said had been an error while they were both “busy undertaking ‘global media work’”. The block was demolished earlier this year, after the family lost an appeal against Central Bedfordshire Council’s order for it to be torn down.

David Holdsworth, commission chief executive, insisted the inquiry has been fair and balanced, saying: “We are relentless as a regulator and, yes, we will follow wrongdoing where where we find it in the sector.”

A lawyer for the family has previously indicated the charity might shut down, and the foundation stopped taking donations in summer 2023.

The millions raised by the late Sir Tom and donated to NHS Charities Together before the foundation was formed were not part of the commission’s inquiry.

The Ingram-Moores and the foundation have been contacted for comment.