Egypt's health ministry reported that at least 32 individuals lost their lives in a tragic incident on Saturday morning, as a passenger bus collided with a stationary vehicle in dense fog on the motorway connecting the capital city Cairo to Alexandria, a major city on the Mediterranean coast.

The collision, which led to a multiple-vehicle collision and subsequent fires, also resulted in injuries to at least 63 others, as per the health ministry. Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene of the accident on the desert road, providing immediate medical attention and transporting the wounded to nearby hospitals.

According to local media, the bus was en route to Cairo when it collided with the stationary vehicle. Subsequently, several other vehicles collided with the bus, causing some of them to catch fire. Videos circulated online depicted numerous charred vehicles along the roadside, while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. State-run newspaper al-Ahram detailed that the crash involved a total of 29 vehicles and occurred in the vicinity of Nubariya, approximately 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Cairo.