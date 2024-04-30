Falkirk school bus crash: Car driver & child passenger taken to hospital following town centre collision
A car driver and their child passenger were taken to hospital this morning (April 30) following a collision in Falkirk town centre. Road closures were also put in place following the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We received a report of a crash involving a car and bus at 8.35am today. The female car driver and her child passenger have been taken to Forth Valley Hospital. There were no passengers on the bus at the time. There are road closures in place at Cow Wynd and Williamson Street."
