Caravan and Motorhome Club welcomes Lickpenny Matlock Club Campsite to its network

The UK’s number one rated touring club, the Caravan and Motorhome Club, is thrilled to announce its purchase of Lickpenny Caravan Park in Derbyshire. Now known as Lickpenny Matlock Club Campsite, this beautiful site is a fantastic addition to the UK Club campsite network, it offers spacious pitches, top-notch facilities, and serves as a perfect base for tourers wishing to explore the stunning Derbyshire Dales.

Lickpenny is set above the village of Tansley and within easy reach of the towns of Matlock and Bakewell. The 16-acre park was built on the site of an old nursery, and the existing mature trees and beautiful rhododendrons provide the perfect markers for over 120 generous hardstanding pitches. All pitches are suitable for caravans, motorhomes and campervans. Every pitch is supplied with 16 amp electric; some are serviced pitches, with their own water, drainage and electricity. Plus there are a couple of electric vehicle charging points.

The campsite is geared for home-from-home comfort, with showers and toilets in the two centrally-heated utility blocks, together with inclusive and accessible facilities. Day-to-day amenities include a veg prep and washing up area, and laundry rooms. Children can burn off excess energy at the centrally-located play area, and the woodland walk is ideal for dogs - so all members of the family can enjoy the holiday fun.

Harvey Alexander, director of marketing and membership services at the Caravan and Motorhome Club said, “We’re delighted to have Lickpenny Matlock Club Campsite on our network and we know it will be hugely popular with our members and guests. This beautiful, scenic and relaxing campsite provides the ideal base to explore the Derbyshire Dales. As a club we always want to provide the perfect campsites, in the best locations, for our members and guests.”

Lickpenny Club Campsite

The views from the park are spectacular, but the local scenery is just one reason to visit Lickpenny. Derbyshire offers all kinds of great days out, from the restored Arkwright mill complex at Cromford, to the Tramway Museum at Crich and the wonders of Chatsworth House. Visitors can head to Matlock itself on the local bus (just a 10 minute stroll from the site). Here you’ll find a number of shops, supermarkets and eateries for anything from classic pub grub to delicious local food. You can also travel onwards through the delightful Derbyshire countryside on a steam or diesel locomotive via the Peak Rail service to Darley Dale and Rowsley. Matlock Bath is close by with its long high street lined with quirky shops, cafés, amusement arcades and visitor attractions, including the Heights of Abraham with its cable cars, cavern tours and hilltop park. There’s also the magic of Gulliver’s Kingdom for younger children and a whole range of other Derbyshire attractions and beauty spots to be explored during your stay.

Alexander continued: “The latest report by the UK Caravan and Camping Alliance shows visitors to UK holiday parks and campsites stay 82% longer and spend 12% more than the national tourism average. Holiday parks and campsites also have strong ties to the local communities in which they are based, whether that’s through employment, supporting local marketing or fundraising initiatives.”

To find out more, visit camc.com/lickpenny, prices for stays at Lickpenny Matlock Club Campsite start from just £31* per night, based on two adults and a standard pitch.

Lickpenny Matlock Club Campsite will be available to book from the middle of week commencing 26 August, via phone, in the meantime, you can express your interest in booking by emailing [email protected]

Make the most of a number of other great offers from the Club such as children under five and dogs stay for free, £5 deposits, free hot showers, electric hook-up and awnings are not charged. For further information about becoming a member of the Caravan and Motorhome Club or to book, please visit www.camc.com or call 01342 318 813.