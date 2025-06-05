Care home residents visit historic city for retail therapy
It was an especially momentous occasion for resident Sarah Nunn as it was her first outing since she moved into Hilton Park almost 2 years ago. Sarah said: “We have all had the most wonderful time visiting Cambridge. Up until today I have not felt ready to go on an outing but when I asked if there was space today, they were absolutely delighted and said yes. I had such a wonderful time – thank you so much!”
General Manager, Geanina Tinca said: “We absolutely love being able to take our residents out and about to visit Cambridge, it makes us so happy to be able to access venues like this. Having Sarah on the outing made the day even more special. It has been a fantastic day and we’ve all thoroughly enjoyed ourselves.”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Hilton Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hilton Park Care Home provides nursing care and residential care for 88 residents ranging from respite care to longer stays.