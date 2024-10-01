Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fascinating document dating back to 1591 which explores the hidden history of a castle near Edinburgh has been discovered.

Carlowrie Castle, on the outskirts of Kirkliston, was presented with the 433-year-old deed to land document after a historian came across it at an auction. Written in Latin on traditional goatskin, the manuscript reveals previously unknown history of the castle and its grounds - including its links to King James VI.

The historic document will be on display at Carlowrie Castle, located 10 miles outside Edinburgh | Carlowrie Castle

Andrew Marshall, owner and chief executive of Carlowrie Castle, said: “The discovery of the original goat skin deed to the Carlowrie land is truly remarkable and we’re immensely grateful to the diligent historian who found it.

“Since obtaining the deed we’ve really focused on exploring the rich history of Carlowrie prior to the current castle we know today. Looking through the National Records of Scotland and working with the National Library of Scotland is allowing us to piece together Carlowrie's fascinating story.”

An independent researcher has helped decipher the hand-written Latin, uncovering references to several famous figures, including King James VI, Sir James Sandilands, 2nd Lord Torphichen and 9th Baron of Calder, and James Lindesay of Esperstoun.

While more information is needed to understand the role this document has played in the history of Carlowrie, it has inspired Andrew and his team to delve deeper into the history of the land | Carlowrie Castle

It is believed that an earlier castle once stood on the site of Carlowrie Castle before it fell into disrepair, leading to the commissioning of the current Carlowrie Castle in 1852 by Edinburgh-based wine merchant and Provost of Leith, Thomas Hutchison.

The discovery of the deed adds to an already impressive history of Carlowrie Castle. In the 1900s, the castle was home to the renowned Arctic explorer, botanist, writer and artist, Isobel Wylie Hutchison, niece of Thomas Hutchison.

Isobel defied traditional stereotypes of the time, choosing to live a life of adventure and independence. She traversed Iceland and Greenland on solo expeditions, learnt eight languages fluently, and captured some of the earliest documentary footage ever recorded. After each expedition, she returned to her home at Carlowrie.

Since 2014, Carlowrie Castle has been operating as an exclusive events venue, hosting private stays, family celebrations, and weddings. It has been named as one of the eight best wedding venues around the world by Grazia Magazine and was voted in the top three venues in Europe at the International Hotel Awards.

In their off-peak season they offer free history tours to local schools, youth groups, and charities. The newly discovered title deed will be on display at Carlowrie Castle and will form part of the tour for guests to view.

For more information you can visit the Carlowrie Castle website.